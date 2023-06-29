Marilyn Mae Smith Capps, age 83, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Melvin Willis Capps, departed this life Friday afternoon, June 23, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Marilyn was born July 9, 1939 in Danville, Illinois, the daughter of the late Ernest Lee Smith and Nora Edna Blue Smith. She was a homemaker throughout her life and an avid reader who collected all types of things. Mrs. Capps loved her family, especially her grandbabies, and Jesus. She managed to read her Bible cover to cover four times and was working on the fifth. Later in life, she went to college, and enjoyed taking computer classes. She was a champ at Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune and seldom missed a question or puzzle.

Mrs. Capps is survived by two daughters, Shannan Rhodes (Lee) and Debbie Downes (Jim); her son, Rance Capps (Sheree); her sister, Sandy Remy (Dennis); two brothers, Richard Smith (Sue) and David Smith (Cheryl); seven grandchildren, Boomer Rhodes (Rebecca), Hunter Rhodes (Dalton Neisler), Samantha Massengale (Brad “Doug”), Kayla Salmon (Eric), Nikki Lechner, Chloe Capps and Emily Capps; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cathleen Capps; her sister, Lyndall Hodges; and her brother, Gene Smith.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Capps will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, July 6, 2023 at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Memphis with Gregory Artz, pastor of Oakland Church of Christ, officiating.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.