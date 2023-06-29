Michael Lee Brown age 65 of Dyersburg, TN. died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at West Tennessee Healthcare-Dyersburg. Arrangements are entrusted to McCreight Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:00a.m.-11:55a.m. at Apostolic faith Church of Jesus Christ 301 St. George Ave. Dyersburg, TN. Funeral service will follow at 12: Noon with Bishop Richard Bailey officiating. Burial will be held in M.C.C.O. Cemetery in Newbern, TN. Pallbearers: Carlos Hareville, Mike Brown, Robert Brown, Shea Brown, Marleck Kirk, Quinton Miles. Honorary Pallbearers: Fred Blackwell, Jaylen Brown, Jamichael Brown, Xavier Brown, Jake Bolden, Markeyce Brown. Survivors include his wife Vanessa White Brown, Dyersburg, TN., Daughters, Latoya Mays, Nashville, TN., Sheree Williams, Tawana Brown, Tashana (Mario) Clayborne, Dyersburg, TN. Sons, Michael Brown, Emmanuel Shea Brown, Dyersburg, TN., Xavier Brown, Austin, Texas, Sisters, Dorothy Crittendon, Sharon Brown, Dyersburg, TN., Brothers, David Lee (Shirley) Miles, Dyersburg, TN., Robert (TT) Brown, Quinton Mile, Dyersburg, TN. (26) Grandchildren, (8) Great-Grandchildren. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; Alene McElrath-Brown, Percy Brown, Sister, Annie Brown, Brother, Percy Junior Brown, McCreight Funeral Home 1607 Hornbrook St. Dyersburg, TN Ph. 731-286-4810. A Legacy of Life, Every Life is worth Remembering.