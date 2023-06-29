New art exhibit showcasing local artist opens in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.–A special art exhibit is open for viewing at the Delta Heritage Center in Haywood County.

“Reflections of Home: The Art of Joseph Dickinson” opened Thursday in Brownsville.

The exhibit features more than 20 portraits, abstracts, and landscapes painted by Brownsville native Joseph Dickinson during his lifetime, many of which were portraits of local residents in the area.

Special guests spoke about Dickinson’s impact on the art world and some of his most notable pieces at the opening of the exhibit, as well as some heartwarming stories from some who knew him personally.

“As I became a painter, I started thinking about Joe and what he did and my relationship with him, our family’s relationship. And I said , you know, nobody’s ever really done any kind of remembrance of Joe. He’s been gone so long and I think he needed to be recognized,” said Tom Veirs, curator of the Joseph Dickinson exhibit.

“Reflections of Home: The Art of Joseph Dickinson” is a free exhibit. It’s available for viewing through August 30 at the Delta Heritage Museum just off of Interstate 40 at Exit 56 in Brownsville.