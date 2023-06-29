Southland Safari offering guided tours, cabin rentals in Carroll County

CLARKSBURG, Tenn. — Here’s an activity for those looking for a nice and unique getaway!











Worry less and adventure more at Southland Safari.

It’s located only seven miles from I-40 in Clarksburg, Tennessee.

You can plan a journey allowing you and your family to experience the many wonders of the wild. That includes animals from Africa, Asia, and Australia, right here in a wonderful small-town of West Tennessee.

“We are offering experiences that you can’t get, not only just in Clarksburg, you can get very few places in the entire United States,” said Michael Avery, head tour guide and zookeeper.

Whether you’re looking for a luxurious cabin getaway, an educational guided tour on their safari truck, or an up-close and personal encounter with kangaroos, sloths, giraffes, and more, nothing is impossible.

Southland Safari is located at 1035 Crum Road in Yuma, with cabin rentals located at 620 Johnny Cook Road. Click here to visit their website for more information.

For more news in the Carroll County area, click here.