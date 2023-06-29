Too much screentime? Causes, solutions for eye strain, dryness

JACKSON, Tenn. — With technology literally at our fingertips, it’s hard to sometimes tear away from the screen, but with the awareness of potential risks it may give you the encouragement you need to take a screen break.

Dry eye disease is an illness that can arrive from many sources, but one of the most common is digital eye strain, because it affects the frequency of blinking, lowering it by about half.

Dr. Laura Periman shared that the disease affects about six out of 10 Americans.

Some tips she gave to help against digital eye strain include taking breaks from your devices by looking into the distance or closing eyes.

You can also lower your computer screen brightness, and use a desk humidifier indirectly.

Some of the risk factors she mentioned include age, hormone changes, contact lens wear, allergies, plus not removing makeup at night.

“Dry disease is not curable,” Dr. Periman explained. “We don’t have a cure yet, but we have some great strategies to address it and to deal with it. And one of the simplest things you can do is at home, stay well hydrated and get good sleep. Good nutrition — burgers and fries are not the pathway to healthy happy eyes. Mindful breaks.”

She also suggested getting more exercise, and says over-the-counter artificial tears can help with dry eye symptom relief.

Click here for more information.

For more news across the U.S., click here.