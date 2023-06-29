Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit stops in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Wreaths Across America mobile tour makes a Jackson stop.

The goal of the Wreaths Across America mobile education exhibit is to bring local communities and our military together with education, stories and interactive connections.

The 48-foot long exhibit is equipped with a 24-person screening room that showcases the different aspects of the WAA mission through video.

To the front of the exhibit, there are three interactive computers to showcase locations, trucking supporters, and general wreath sponsorship questions.

Also, in the front is an education wall of information on the different areas of WAA and where the mission will be going in years to come.

“It gives you a little background as to who started it and how it’s done and who it benefits, and it’s just a wonderful program where people can sponsor wreaths to go on veterans’ graves right before Christmas or the holiday season,” said Jackie Utley, Honorary Chapter Regent for the Jackson-Madison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The purpose of the mobile education exhibit is to not only teach the next generation about service and sacrifice, but to share stories of patriotism and love of country to communities around the United States.

