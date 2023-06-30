45th annual Savannah Bluegrass Festival begins

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The 45th annual Savannah Bluegrass Festival kicked off along the Tennessee River at Wayne Jerrolds Park in Savannah Friday evening.











The night’s lineup featured an open mic session and various bands gracing the stage, including festival creator Wayne Jerrolds & Savannah Grass, who closed the evening’s festivities.

“I’ve been playing the dobro for about 20 years. I started out playing guitar, dabbled in banjo a bit, and then I discovered the dobro. From that moment on, I never looked back,” said Bobby Izbell, the Dobro Guitarist for Scotty Baugus and Boone Creek.

The two-day event will resume with performances on Saturday, beginning at 11:45 a.m. and extending into the evening at Savannah Market, located across from the courthouse in downtown Savannah.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for a leisurely experience, immersing themselves in the music, and exploring downtown shops.

Find more local news here.