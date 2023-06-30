Aubrey Lynn Gaither, Jr. was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 28, 2023 at the age of 85 surrounded by his wife and children. He was a resident of Cabot, Arkansas and a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Aubrey was born July 12, 1937 in Williston, Tennessee, the son of the late Aubrey Lynn Gaither, Sr. and Edna Price Gaither. He attended Fayette County High School and played football. He furthered his education and received his bachelor’s degree in business. A retired Vietnam Veteran, he served 23 years in the United States Air Force. He was also proud of his second career with retiring from Energy.

Aubrey was married to Patricia Pattat Gaither for 65 years. He enjoyed traveling with his family. He and his wife visited all 50 states together. Aubrey Gaither was a Deacon and active member of Southside Assembly of God and most recently attended Floyd Assembly of God in Floyd, Arkansas. He enjoyed genealogy and gardening.

Mr. Gaither is survived by his wife, Patricia Pattat Gaither; three daughters, Melissa Courtney (Doug) of California, Julie Davis (Mike) of Arkansas and Patricia Lyda (James) of Arizona; his sister, Lillian Smith of Missouri; twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert “Bob” Gaither and his grandson, Ryan Peterson.

A visitation for Mr. Gaither will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Monday, July 3, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 11 A.M. Monday, July 3, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment with Military Honors will be in the Hebron Cemetery in the Bethlehem Community of Fayette County.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Harold Pattat, Eddie Pattat, Jonathan Crook, John Pattat, Brent Pattat and Connor Pattat.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Veterans Benefit Center, 901 North Maple, Searcy, AR 72143 or St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. You may also Pay it Forward by giving a random act of kindness to someone else.

