Bethel President Dr. Walker Butler announces retirement

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Dr. Walker Butler is announcing his retirement after serving as President of Bethel University for 10 years.

“Bethel University without Walter Butler is virtually unfathomable,” said Nancy Bean, Chair of Bethel University’s Board of Trustees. “His total contributions to Bethel are entirely too numerous to mention or to even recognize. However, it can easily be said that he has successfully and with honor, commitment and dignity guided the University through some of its best times and some of the most difficult times of its history. As both the Director of Business Affairs and later as President he has made an indelible mark on the University, and one for which his legacy will be remembered with deep admiration and appreciation for generations to come.”

A press release states that Butler has a long history with the University, beginning his work there as an admission counselor in 1975.

“I never planned on being president of this University, but I am so grateful to have had the opportunity,” said Butler. “Everyone here is committed to making a difference in the lives of our students. They’re on a mission, and it has been a wonderful thing to be a part of. Bethel University has been a blessing to me, and I will forever be grateful to it.”

According to the release, Butler spent many years in public service, and became the youngest county-wide official ever elected in Carroll County when he was elected as Carroll County Trustee at the age of 24.

Butler spent 18 years in Carroll County government before serving in roles as Tennessee’s Director of State Parks and Deputy Commissioner of Personnel.

The release says following those roles, Butler returned to Bethel to serve as Director of Business Affairs, VP of the College of Liberal Arts, and VP of the College of Criminal Justice before he was named as the University’s President.

“While with regret, we honor his decision to retire,” said Bean. “We also understand and support his decision to have more time with his family and to pursue other hobbies and activities of his choosing. The Board of Trustees is moving forward. A Presidential Search Committee has been formed to find a successor to Dr. Butler. They are in the very early stages of their quest and will eventually bring names and nominations to the full Board.”

