Carl Cleo Sanders

Carl Cleo Sanders, age 89, resident of Collierville, Tennessee and husband of the late Marjorie Sanders, departed this life Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Carl was born March 26, 1934 in Wesco, Missouri, the son of the late Wilbern Sanders and Norma Roberts Sanders. He received his education in the St. Louis, Missouri School System and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in forestry at Columbia University in Columbia, Missouri. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict and was a member of Collierville First United Methodist Church.

Mr. Sanders is survived by two sons, Bradley Steven Sanders of Collierville, TN and Jeffrey Scott Sanders of Huntsville, AL; two grandchildren, Connor Logan Sanders and Haley Nicole Sanders, both of Huntsville, AL; and two nieces, Carol Teague and Jean Capps, both of Salem, MO.

A gathering of family and friends of Mr. Sanders will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Friday, July 7, 2023 at Collierville First United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery at Salem, Missouri.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

