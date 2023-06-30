Event organizers prepare to cope with heat

JACKSON, Tenn. — As the heat surge continues in West Tennessee, many events over the weekend are planning ways for people to stay cool.

One of those events is the Independence Day celebration taking place Saturday at the Discovery Park of America. Marketing Director for Discovery Park, Clare Saum, encourages everyone to spend as little amount of time outside as possible.

“Take breaks and go inside air-conditioned buildings at Discovery Park. Drink lots of water. We have water stations all around the park. We’ve got a couple of different restaurants at the park that will be open, where you can sit, cool off, and stay in the shade as much as possible,” Saum said.

There is also the Bluegrass Festival being held in Savannah on Friday and Saturday.

Executive Director for Tour Hardin County, Beth Pippin, asks people to dress for the heat, think about umbrellas, and bring bottled water. Water fountains are also on location, as well as the Tennessee River Museum where people can go in and cool off.

“There will be concessions. There is a group called Teen Challenge that comes in every year, and they’ll have water, soft drinks, and all kinds of things like that,” Pippin said.

Another event taking place Saturday is the first-ever Dixie Car Show, located in McLemoresville.

Promoter for the event, Bill Hargrove, said that there will be tents, extra shade, and plenty of water.

“Just come and have fun. We have food, drinks, and if you get hot. We will put you in the central heat and air to relax. We just want to have a good day,” Hargrove said.

Temperatures are predicted to reach the upper 90s this weekend, so be sure to stay hydrated and cool.

