Fireworks across West Tennessee for 2023
Here are where you can watch fireworks in West Tennessee for 2023:
Friday, June 30
- Sand Beach Lake in Bolivar — 9 p.m.
- Milan City Park — 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
- Downtown Trimble — 5 p.m.
- Reelfoot Lake in Tiptonville — 9 p.m.
Monday, July 3
Tuesday, July 4
- Pickwick Landing State Park in Counce — 9 p.m.
- Dyer Station Celebration in Dyer — 9 a.m.
- City of Medina Community Park — 9 p.m.
- McKenzie’s Freedom Festival in McKenzie — 9 p.m.
- Festival of the Lakes on Beech Lake — 9 p.m.
- Firefighters Freedom Festival in Madison County — 9 p.m.
- Union City Fireworks Show — 9 p.m.
- Martin Loves America — 9 p.m.
- Celebrate the 4th of July in Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan — 9 p.m.
- White Squirrel Festival in Kenton — 9 p.m.
- Birdsong’s Red, White and BOOM! in Camden — 9 p.m.
- Jackson Rockabillys Baseball in Jackson — 9:30 p.m.