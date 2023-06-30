Keeping your tires rolling in the summer heat

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s summertime, and for a lot of people, that means traveling.

For many, travel is done via a vehicle. And it’s important to make sure you take the proper precautions before you get on the road.

One item that may get overlooked is the health of your tires.

With it being National Tire Safety Week, we wanted to shed some light on your tires.

The top items to stay on top of are your tire pressure, the tread, and making sure the tires are getting properly rotated.

“The only thing between you and your vehicle on the road is the tires,” said Dalton Witt, the store manager of Discount Tire. “We want to make sure that, again, air pressure is good and you got good safe tread on there as well.”

