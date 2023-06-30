Madison County budget approved during Friday meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County may finally have an approved budget for the next fiscal year.

After much debate on spending between the Jackson-Madison County School System and the County Commission, a budget has been approved for the county.

Carl Alexander, the Chairman of the Budget Committee, said there were just a few differences in this budget compared to last year.

“We were able to give our employees a much-needed increase in pay. We were able to satisfy about $4.9 million in capital requests. We did not get all they asked done, but we did 4.9. I think the original ask came in at 7.1, so we were able to take care of 4.9 million of 7 million requested on capital. Other than that, that is really the only major changes we had from the budget from last year,” Alexander said.

Alexander said they were able to provide the funds for AEDs in all of the parks for the county.

“AEDs, the automatic external defibrillators. It came to our attention that we did not have any in our parks. So we jumped on that pretty quickly and funded that. So we do have those either already there or they are on the way. So we are getting those in the parks. That was a public safety thing that was really important to us,” Alexander said.

One of the final items on the agenda was the voting to adopt a resolution fixing the real property tax of Madison County. The vote was unanimous from all attending commissioners to adopt the resolution.

“We have to have a resolution every year establishing the property tax. We have to have that resolution every year. Even though the rate didn’t change from the year prior, we still have to adopt it again each year,” Alexander said.

The commissioners also voted to accept the resignation from Greg Milam for the West Tennessee Healthcare Board of Trustees.

Alexander stated that he is very thankful for the team that was put together for the budget process.

