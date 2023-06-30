Mayor Conger sworn-in for second term

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger was sworn-in for his second term Friday.

Friends, family members, and constituents observed as Conger addressed his plans and priorities.

Conger emphasized the importance of investing in employees, infrastructure, quality of life, and parks.

Looking ahead, Mayor Conger has formed a committee to review and update codes and ordinances, construct new fire stations, and welcome the arrival of Great Wolf Lodge.

Mayor Conger also provided an update on a new project, stating, “So that’s the men’s homeless shelter. The contracts are out on that. They are currently going through the budgeting process and the bidding process to determine the costs. Groundbreaking took place approximately two months ago, and now they are in the process of gathering all the necessary documents and subcontractors to commence the work.”

Mayor Conger will resume his duties at the mayor’s office starting on Monday.

