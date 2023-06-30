McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Lucasfilms’ Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA.
The movie is available in theaters.
