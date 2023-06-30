Police: 2 in custody after car runs off road

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police were called to an area on North Parkway and North Royal around 7:45 p.m.







Screen Shot 2023-06-30 at 9.25.34 PM















Upon arrival, multiple police units, a fire truck, ambulance, and a car that had apparently run off the road were discovered, along with another vehicle with damage at the intersection.

According to possible witnesses on the scene, after the two cars collided, four individuals jumped out of the vehicle that ran off the road and fled on foot.

Law enforcement on the scene confirmed that two of the individuals are in custody.

Our crews on scene observed officers searching the woods near the vehicle that ran off the road with a K9 unit, and officers were seen loading evidence into brown paper bags.

We have reached out to Jackson Police for more information, but we are still awaiting their response regarding the incident.

