Retired combat photographer Larry Atherton’s work showcased in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local photographers’ work is honored in the Hub City.

Retired combat photographer Larry Atherton showcased his photography at Tennessee Industrial Printing during their business hours on Friday.

Atherthon served three years in the Marine Corp as a combat photographer capturing his surroundings during the Vietnam War.

TIPS was able to hand out printed copies of the Declaration of Independence, Constitution of the United States, and printed copies of the eagle poster to guests who visited the exhibition.

“I learned my photography by listening to other people, watching other people, getting photography magazines, Life Magazine, looking at their work [and] trying to learn what I was looking for,” Atherton said.

He says he also won a few awards along the way.

TIPS was honored to help showcase Atherton’s photos and to view the unique history of that time period.

