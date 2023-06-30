Several 4th of July themed events set for the weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 4th of July weekend has officially arrived, and with it, so many activities.

Friday, June 30, Red, White, and Bolivar is bringing the fun with fireworks, food, and live music on Sand Beach Lake Friday starting at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, in Milan, the festivities start with food trucks at 6 p.m. Fireworks will follow around 9:15 p.m. at Milan City Park.

Next up, if you are a person who loves a small town and nice cars, you should visit the Dixie Car Show on Saturday, starting at 8 a.m.

“Dixie Carter used to live here, and was born here. And she married Hal Holbrook, and we’re just trying to do a nice annual car show. And our fire department is going to be cooking hamburgers, hotdogs, and barbecue bologna,” said Bill Hargrove, the Promoter of the Dixie Car Show. “So it’s a top 25 with sponsor trophies, best of show, and even motorcycles.”

And in the Hub City, a summer block party will be taking place downtown at First Methodist.

There will be food, games, and a great time to fellowship with the community. The block party will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

And in Martin, the celebrations have already begun as they continue to celebrate 150 years as a city!

“Our food trucks and kind of playground area with inflatables and things for kids. Starting about 4:30, and then the band concert begins at 7:30,” said Brad Thompson, the Director of Economic and Community Development in Martin.

Sunday will also be an opportunity to see some homemade boats, as people get out and compete with the Build a Boat Derby starting at 3 p.m. with the kids and 3:30 p.m. for adults, located at the Bird Song Resort in Camden.

