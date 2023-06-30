Summer music series held at Carroll County 1,000 Acre Lake

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Music will fill the air in one local county as a series of live performances has been announced.

The July schedule for the summer music series at Carroll County 1,000 Acre Recreational Lake has been released.

Five performances will be held at the lake next month, spanning genres from classic rock, country, bluegrass, gospel, pop and more.

Music starts at 6 p.m. each Sunday in July.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets as no seating is available.

The Carroll County 1,00 Acre Recreational Lake is located at 405 Boyd’s Landing Road in Huntingdon.

