Mobile outage affects Verizon customers

JACKSON, Tenn.—Mobile service outage for area Verizon customers.

Verizon customers all across West TN and the Mid-South are experiencing mobile phone service outages.

According to a viewer who forwarded us an alert message from Verizon, the outage is due to fiber cuts in the Evansville area. The outage is leaving customers in West Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, and other areas without service.

The message states that Verizon engineers are working with the third-party fiber providers to get those cuts repaired and service restored. At the time of the message, there was not an estimated time for the restoration of service.

Verizon suggests in the alert to enable WIFI calling/texting to ensure they are able to make calls/texts and receive calls/texts.

The carrier also states that emergency calls (911) are still available even without Verizon service, as long as any signal from any carrier is available in the area.

Some Verizon users did regain service around 1 am on Saturday morning.