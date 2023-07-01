Pet of the Week: Rex

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Rex!!

Rex is a dream and has everyone in the rescue wrapped around his paw! He is a sweet guy who enjoys being with his people and just living the good life.

He is an adult large breed dog with energy to play but he also enjoys relaxing too!

Rex had a rough start in life but does not let his past keep him from being the sweetest.







Rex is good with other animals and loves all of the children he has been around.

He loves pup cups and enjoys going and doing just about anything!

Rex is ready to find his fur-ever family.

Anyone interested in adopting Rex or any of the other available dogs, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.