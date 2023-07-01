Shoppers enjoy a unique sale in Henderson Co.

LEXINGTON, Tenn.—Yard sale shoppers find their happy place!

For all the shoppers out there, a huge yard sale was held today in Henderson county.

Courtesy of FB: Caroline Ray's Outlet Mall

The yard sale was held at Caroline Ray’s Outlet Mall in Lexington.

The event featured more than 50 booths offering a variety of goods. The sale gave small business owners, individuals with stuff to get rid of, and food vendors a place to set up shop.

Anyone was allowed to set up a booth and sell their things. The costs for a booth was five dollars and food trucks could setup for ten dollars.

The event was held at 301 S. Broad Street in Lexington from 8 am until 4 pm.

This was there first ever event with hopes of more events to come.

