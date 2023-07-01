Storm photos in West TN

Severe thunderstorms cause some damage in West TN.

The first round of storms that occurred in West Tennessee earlier today left some damage in some local counties.

Damage Yuma, TN Courtesy of j. Breeden

Tree down Courtesy of J. Breeden Yuma, TN2

Tree Down Courtesy of J. Breeden Yuma, TN3

Tree Down Courtesy Of J. Breeden of Yuma Tn4

Hail spotted in Bells, TN Courtesy of T. Patterson



Trees down in Paris, TN Courtesy of A. Carter Courtesy of A. Carter

Trees down in Nachez Trace in Lexington Courtesy of K. Smith

Lightning in Henderson Co. Courtesy of B. Blair

So far, we’ve received pictures from viewers displaying downed trees, hail and were also informed of power outages in downtown Martin and in the Northern part of Hardeman county.

Trees and debris were down in Lexington and Paris also.

More storms are expected to move through the area this evening.

Stay weather aware and keep up with the latest news with WBBJ-7 Eyewitness News on air and online here.