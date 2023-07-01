Storm photos in West TN
Severe thunderstorms cause some damage in West TN.
The first round of storms that occurred in West Tennessee earlier today left some damage in some local counties.
So far, we’ve received pictures from viewers displaying downed trees, hail and were also informed of power outages in downtown Martin and in the Northern part of Hardeman county.
Trees and debris were down in Lexington and Paris also.
More storms are expected to move through the area this evening.
Stay weather aware and keep up with the latest news with WBBJ-7 Eyewitness News on air and online here.