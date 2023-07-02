A unique competition returns to Birdsong Marina

CAMDEN, Tenn.—Build a boat derby held at Kentucky Lake.

Birdsong Marina held their Build a Boat Derby on the Kentucky Lake on Sunday.

Participants had to go a certain distance and then come back. A trophy was given out to the participant that completed the course.

The boat had to be made out of things from around the house and not from a kit. The boat had to be designed to fit one person.

“Kids and adults have built their little boats out of everything you can imagine. From inner tubes, to one girl had pool noodles last night, so I mean it’s going to be a fun time. Hopefully a bunch of people come out,” said Nikki Green, event coordinator.

This was the second annual Build a Boat Derby.

