Andrew Powell

Mr. Andrew Powell, 63, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Pierremont Healthcare Center in Shreveport, Louisiana.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at New Hope Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at New Hope Baptist Church.

For further details contact Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville at (731) 772-1472.