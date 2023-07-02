Cannons sound again at Shiloh Nat. Military Park

SHILOH, Tenn.—Once again, cannon fire could be heard echoing through the Shiloh National Military Park.

In honor of July 4th, the Shiloh National Military Park held Civil War cannon firing demonstrations yesterday and today.







The demonstrations were presented by the Shiloh Cannon Crew and the program lasted approximately 20 minutes.

The event was aimed to show visitors how crews would interpret the weapons, projectiles, and procedures of the cannons used during the war.

According to park officials, the 6-pounder field piece featured in the demonstration was the most common field artillery piece used in the battle of Shiloh.

Of the 251 cannons used in the battle, 96 of them were 6-pounders.

“It means a lot for me to see a lot of spectators out here just to see us doing what they did 161 years ago,” said David Clifton, volunteer.

The next firing demonstration will be Labor Day weekend and they have a living history event coming up July 21 – 22.

To learn more about Shiloh National Military Park, visit www.nps.gov/shil/index.htm.

For more local news stories, click here.