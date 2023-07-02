Hometown heroes help with storm damage

JACKSON, Tenn.—A WBBJ-7 Eyewitness News’ viewer sent us a great story about a couple of local heroes.

According to the viewer, around 7 pm Saturday evening storms barreled through the area of Browns Creek Road in North Jackson leaving trees and debris along about a mile stretch of road.

Trees had fallen on power lines and made the street unpassable.

Courtesy of M. Winston

Mark Winston, who is a local veteran and rescue swimmer in the U.S. Coast Guard, and a second unknown good Samaritan, got out in the downpour using chainsaws to clear trees from the roadway.

“I’ve trained for things like this in the military. You don’t think, you don’t hesitate, you just do it,” Winston said.

Way to go guys! Jackson residents are very appreciative of your kindness and hard work!

