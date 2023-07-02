Incident occurs on North Parkway

JACKSON, Tenn.—Tipster’s call leads us to incident on North Parkway.

We received a call from a tipster Saturday evening of several Jackson Police in an area on North Parkway and North Royal around 7:45 pm.

When our crews arrived, we found multiple police units, a fire truck, ambulance and a car that had apparently run off the road. A second vehicle with damage could also be seen at the intersection of North Parkway and North Royal.

According to possible witnesses on the scene, after the two cars collided, four individuals jumped out of the vehicle that exited the roadway and ran away on foot.

According to law enforcement on scene, two of the individuals are in custody.

Our crews on scene also saw officers searching the woods near the vehicle that ran off the road with a K9 unit and officers loading evidence into brown paper bags.

There was no immediate word, if there were any injuries during the accident.

