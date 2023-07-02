July 4th activities at Pinson Mounds State Park

PINSON, Tenn.—One local state park is holding multiple events for the Fourth of July.

Pinson Mounds State Park will be hosting about 15 programs this week.

Visitors to the park can enjoy guided hikes, arts and crafts, and other indoor and outdoor activities.





According to park officials, the park has a very expansive museum, an auditorium that features a 20 minute film about the history of the park, five miles of walking trails, historic and natural landmarks, along with a playground and campsite.

“So far it’s been going pretty well. We’ve been battling the heat of course, but now that things have toned down a little bit, I’m hoping we can see a lot more people especially with the fourth itself coming up very soon,” said Ethan Azbill, Americorps member serving at Pinson Mounds State Park.

The park and the events are free to attend.

To find out more about the events offered, visit www.tnstateparks.com/parks/pinson-mounds and to view the calendar of events click here.