Mr. Reginald Antonio Douglas, 51, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Bolivar General Hospital in Bolivar.

With social distancing restrictions in place, memorial services will be Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at Clover Garden C. M. E. Church in Whiteville.

