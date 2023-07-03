‘9 to 5: The Musical’ takes the stage in Jackson this month

JACKSON, Tenn. — You can “tumble out of bed” and stumble to downtown Jackson for an exciting performance later this month.

The Jackson Theatre Guild will present “9 to 5: The Musical” at The Ned from July 20-23.

With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, “9 to 5: The Musical” is based on the 1980 film and follows “three unlikely friends [who] take control of their office and learn there is nothing they can’t do, even in a man’s world.”

Showtimes will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with matinees held at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The community is invited to enjoy the “hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era set to high-octane music and dance.”

The Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center is located at 314 East Main Street in Jackson.

