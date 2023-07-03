Betty Lee Mekeel, age 75, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Haywood County Community Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Brownsville Funeral Home.

Mrs. Betty was born on July 3, 1947, in Watertown, N.Y. to the late Leo Bolio and Elizabeth Sheitz Bolio. She worked as a machinist for Northland Electric for over 38 years. She was a member of the Three Mile Bay United Methodist Church in Three Mile Bay, N.Y. where she enjoyed singing with the choir. Mrs. Betty was preceded in death by her first husband of over 10 years: Charles Horning; her second husband of over 34 years: Richard Mekeel; and two brothers: Fred Bolio and Donald “Charlie” Bolio.

She is survived by one daughter: Amanda Page (Brandon) of Brownsville, TN; one son: Jonathon Mekeel (Tenisha) of Chaumont, N.Y.

She leaves the legacy of five grandchildren: Lucas, Aaron, Grace, Melody and Caden.

The Mekeel family are honoring her wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Brownsville Funeral Home.