Celebration held for Grand Marshal Sandy Moss

DYER, Tenn. — A celebration was held to honor a very special person.







A Grand Marshal Reception was held as part of the Dyer Station Celebration to honor Grand Marshal Sandy Moss.

Moss said she is excited and grateful to be celebrated.

Moss said she has been a resident of Dyer for 48 years after moving in from Nebraska.

“And to have made a new home in a new place with new people, and then to be recognized for my activities is nice,” Moss said.

The event was sponsored by Security Bank & Trust Company, and was held at the Farmers and Merchants Bank.

