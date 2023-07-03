Ceremony held for first responders, veterans in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A ceremony was held at the Haywood County Courthouse in Brownsville on Monday.







The celebration was held for first responders and veterans who risk their lives on a daily basis, for those who have risked their lives in a time of need.

There were several guest speakers at the ceremony who shared inspiring stories about the first responders and veterans.

They also expressed deep gratitude towards them for their commitment, sacrifice, and laying their lives on the line day in and day out to protect others.

Stanton Mayor Alan Sterbinsky, one of the guest speakers, said that he was excited to be there and to have the opportunity to thank the men and women who keep the county safe.

“We come forward today to honor all of them, and we are delighted to do that because they need to be honored. And we say, ‘Thank you’ not nearly often enough,” Sterbinsky said.

The crowd was filled with pride and admiration as everyone gathered to express their appreciation.

Brownsville Mayor William Rawls thanked everyone for coming out to celebrate these heroes.

“It feels awesome! Anytime you have support from your community, regardless of race or economic status, for something of this nature, you have a sense of pride. We are very happy that everyone is coming out today and is enjoying this program,” Rawls said.

The moving ceremony served as a reminder of the importance of gratitude and appreciation towards the incredible men and women who dedicate their lives to safeguarding our communities and upholding our

nation’s values.

This was the third annual celebration of Honoring Haywood County’s Heroes.

