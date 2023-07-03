Dr. John Nicholas Phillips, known to many as “Nick” was born on October 13, 1947 in Jackson, TN to his parents, Jeryl Banford Phillips and Annie Rea Wamble Phillips. He was fondly called “Nicky” for many years while growing up and playing sports in Jackson. When Nick was 5 years old, his sister, Jennifer was born and at age 10, his brother, Roy was born. Nick passed away Monday evening, June 26, 2023, at Ridgecrest Conference Center in North Carolina while serving on a mission trip with a group from his church. Ridgecrest was a special place for Nick and his family as they have enjoyed several trips there over the course of many years.

Funeral services for Dr. Phillips will be held Saturday, July 8th at First Baptist Church in Covington, TN with a visitation from 10:00 am to noon and memorial service at noon.

Nick attended Jackson High School where he excelled in baseball and football and then went on to play baseball at Union University until his graduation in 1969. While attending Union University, he was a member and officer in the ATO Fraternity and junior and senior class president. He served stateside in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict as a Chaplain Assistant while in the Army.

Upon finishing his time with the US Army, he taught and coached for a year at Fayette Academy in Somerville, TN and then completed his Doctorate of Pharmacy at UT College of Pharmacy School in Memphis, TN in 1976.

In 1970, Nick married Marla Caudle. They had 2 children, Nicole who was born in 1977 and Christopher who was born in 1980. Nick spent many years coaching both of his children in the sports they participated in. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved University of Tennessee athletics.

Nick was a pharmacist and part owner at Roper Drug in Covington, TN. He then went on to work as a retail pharmacist for Rite Aid and has been employed with Professional Counseling Services as a pharmacist for the last 15 years.

He and his family moved to Covington in 1977 and joined First Baptist Church. For the last 45 years, he has served as a Sunday School teacher, a youth leader, a choir member, a deacon, assisted with VBS, weekly meals, and mission trips. Nick enjoyed roles in the Easter and Christmas musicals at FBC and served on various committees, including the pastor search and music search committees.

Nick enjoyed all types of music…listening and singing. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, laid-back disposition, his kindness and gentle spirit.

Several years ago, Nick was instrumental in establishing a chapter of Celebrate Recovery at First Baptist Church. He met weekly with individuals who were struggling with addictions and supporting those in need. One of Nick’s favorite verses was “To whom much is given, much is required.” Luke 12:48

His memory will be cherished by his wife of 53 years, Marla Caudle Phillips of Covington, TN; his two children, Nicole Hensley (Jan Wade) of Covington, TN and Christopher Phillips of Covington, TN; and “Daddy Nick” will be missed by his 3 grandchildren whom he adored, John Owen, Jonah, & Mary Claire Hensley. He will also be missed by his sister, Jennifer Watkins (Craig) of Wilmington, NC and brother, Roy Phillips (Cynthia) of Charlotte, NC.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Jeryl Banford Phillips, II.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 2105 Highway 59, Covington, TN 38019.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.