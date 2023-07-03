Field of Flags on display near downtown Jackson through Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — These are the final days to view the Jackson-Madison Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s 2023 Field of Flags in Triangle Park in downtown Jackson.

Triangle Park, located at the intersection of Airways Boulevard, Main Street and Lafayette Street, has been the site of this annual flag display since June 2006.

This year, 197 flags were installed to honor the Revolutionary War patriots of Madison County residents.

Each 13-star “Betsy Ross” flag is dedicated to a Revolutionary War patriot and is identified with a sign noting the patriot’s name and colony of service.

The Field of Flags was installed on June 10 prior to Flag Day on June 14, and will remain in place through the remainder of this week.

Flags will be removed on Saturday, July 8.

