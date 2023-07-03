From PTSD Awareness to July 4th: What to keep in mind

JACKSON, Tenn. — June marked PTSD Awareness Month. With July 4th bringing in explosive celebrations, we share what to remember and what to keep in mind.

PTSD, or Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, develops in some people who have experienced a shocking, scary, or dangerous event, says the National Institute of Mental Health.

It can cause symptoms of reliving events, avoiding reminders of events, feeling on edge and more.

The symptoms can surface heavily on July 4th, a day marking the country’s independence through fireworks and more.

The following is from Annie Tang, staff psychologist at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, in an article posted by the US Department of Veterans Affairs in 2022:

“As beautiful as they are, the sounds, smells and shockwaves of fireworks can be triggering for Veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD,” said Tang. “These can bring up emotional and physiological reactions, and bring up trauma memories from the past, which can bring up intense anxiety and fear.”

The US Department of Veterans Affairs reports that 12 million people in the United States are living with PTSD.

They also report that women are more likely to develop PTSD than men, and that veterans are more likely to have PTSD than civilians.

PTSD can occur right in our own communities, such as with firefighters, members of law enforcement, and our returning veterans.

PeaceHealth.org shared several tips to help those coping with PTSD. Tips from their June 30, 2021 article include:

Asking neighbors to let you know if they plan to shoot off fireworks

Covering ears and darkening rooms

Planning a getaway and getting help, among several more tips

To help those among you who may be affected, be sure to follow your local ordinances or keep your neighbors up-to-date on your plans involving fireworks.

And remember, in the City of Jackson, fireworks are illegal. So consider heading to a fireworks display to avoid getting in trouble or causing your neighbors unneeded stress.

And knowing the signs of PTSD can be the first step to getting help, or getting someone you know help.

SEE ALSO: VA explains signs of PTSD, how to seek treatment

Places like the National Institute of Mental Health, and the US Department of Veteran Affairs are some of the many places to learn from.

The department even has the “Understanding PTSD and PTSD Treatment” booklet to help with knowing the causes, how to get help and more.

There is also the Code 9 Project, whose mission is to “educate, train and advocate for the prevention of PTSD and suicide for all First Responders, Veterans and their families.” Their helpline can be reached at 844-HOPE-247.

Recently in Tennessee, the James “Dustin” Samples Act was approved by the General Assembly.

It will create “a presumption that a firefighter diagnosed with PTSD under certain conditions will be presumed to have been a job-related illness.”

Read more here.

You can find more news from across the state here.