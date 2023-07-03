Henry County authorities attempt to locate missing teen

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities in Henry County are attempting to locate a missing teen.

According to a social media post, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the location of 16-year-old Teyana Smith.

The post states that Smith was last seen by her father on Friday, June 30, when he dropped her off at a residence on Highway 79.

Smith was believed to be near Murray, Kentucky on Saturday, and could currently be in the Henry County area.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (731) 642-1672.

For more local news, click here.