Jackson restaurant getting drive-thru addition

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new drive-thru spot is coming to Jackson later this year.

The Old Country Store announced that they are going through with plans to install a drive-thru on the northside of their current building.

“We’ve been discussing this for more than five years and officially in the planning phases for a little more than a year now,” Old Country Store General Manager Brooks Shaw said. “It was something my dad, Clark, and I discussed many times, but we didn’t want to pull the trigger until we were confident in our plan to serve guests quickly.”

The Old Country Store says that the Wellwood Store will be moved to the south side of the building, and the two service windows in the building’s expanded north will create a drive-thru area off the Dixie Cafe.

“We’ll attach the Wellwood Store to the dining room for a private dining space that we also can use on the busiest days like Mother’s Day, Christmas Eve and some Sundays. While we can already seat and serve 300 Guests, this placement will provide comfortable seating for 50 more,” Shaw said.

They add that there will be a new front entrance for those visiting the Dixie Cafe.

“Our goal is to open the drive-thru in late 2023,” Shaw said. “At The Old Country Store, we want to provide services that make our Guests lives easier, and this is another way we can do that.”

The renovation is a million-dollar investment in facilities and jobs, the largest since they opened their newly constructed 4,000-square-foot kitchen in 2017, the Old Country Store says.

“This is not only going to provide delicious Southern-Soul food with convenient service, but also will help the company continue to grow, hire great people, and reinvest in community events and activities,” Shaw said.

Stay up-to-date with the Old Country Store on their website and through Facebook.

