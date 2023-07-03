July The 4th Includes More Storms But Less Heat

Monday Evening Forecast Update, July 3rd

Good evening everyone…

A cold front brought slightly cooler weather to the area today along with lower dewpoints which has been welcomed relief after the extreme heat of last week. The front has stalled out for now over northern Mississippi where we have observed most of the storms this evening. The front will lift back northward by tomorrow afternoon and storms will get going over the area by mid afternoon. Odds will be a little better than it was today at around 50% but the storms will start to die down around dark.

TONIGHT:

Rain chances will be dropping the rest of the evening with temperatures dropping from the upper 80’s through the mid 70s.

Becoming partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70’s. Light and variable winds of 2 to 4 mph.

INDEPENDENCE DAY:

Partly sunny skies with a 50% chance of storms in the afternoon and evening. South winds around 5 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT’S FIREWORKS FORECAST:

Showers and storms will become much less concentrated over the area by fireworks time. The best odds of having to delay and fireworks show delay will be over the southern counties tomorrow night. Most shows should be okay by the 9 to 10 hour.

We’ll see temperatures go a little cooler into Wednesday with the upper 80’s for highs. Storms will have a tendency to stay around each afternoon with less rain chances into Friday and Saturday.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com