Program at White Squirrel Festival honors vets, first responders

KENTON, Tenn. — As part of the 2023 White Squirrel Festival in Kenton, a program was held to honor all first responders, military veterans and families.







The event was held at the Kenton City Gym and the program included several songs like the “Star Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America.”

There were also several guest speakers, including the Kenton Police Chief Kevin Buchanan.

The service also included a candle lighting and a moment of silence.

Alderman Jesse Griggs explained why they chose to honor these men and women.

“For the first time we’ve combined public safety and veterans. We’ve been doing this veterans program for quite a while. It used to be a veteran’s breakfast, but a few years ago we changed it to a dinner, and it’s been very successful. This year we decided to add public safety, the first responders, fire, police, rescue squad. They are also unsung heroes, and they needed to be honored as well,” Griggs said.

Following the program, a special meal was served for the honored guests.

It was prepared by Kenton Church of God and New Concord Baptist Church.

