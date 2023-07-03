Rain or shine, event organziers plan ahead for July 4th celebrations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several events across West Tennessee will be held on July 4th to celebrate Independence Day.

With possible storms in the forecast, it is important to have a backup plan.

At the White Squirrel Festival, the fireworks display will start at 9 p.m.

Demetria Spencer, the committee president of the White Squirrel Festival in Kenton, is hopeful that the weather will be calm in the area.

“If it’s just a drizzle of rain or something like that, you know, nothing heavy like thunderstorms or anything like that – most of the time our parade will continue because Kenton is one of those areas where rain in one place doesn’t mean it’s raining here. I know that sounds odd, but it holds true nine times out of 10,” Spencer said.

If storms become severe, there is already a plan in place for families to enjoy the full experience without disruptions.

“We coordinate with our town mayor and fire department regarding that. And if we have to reschedule, we will announce a new date. However, other than the parade and the fireworks, probably nothing else will be rescheduled,” Spencer said.

On Tuesday evening, the Jackson Rockabillys will host a fireworks show three times the length of their usual Friday shows.

“Game time is 7:00. And then immediately following the game, we’ll give people 10 to 15 minutes to stretch their legs, get something to eat, drink, and get settled in their seats, and then bang!” said Dennis Bastien, the President/CEO of the Jackson Rockabillys.

Dennis said rain or no rain, they will do their best to keep the show going.

“We have a full field tarp, and we’ll cover and uncover it during the day and evening. We had two rain delays last week, but that didn’t stop us from finishing a ball game. So, can I promise that it won’t rain nonstop from 5:00 to midnight? No! However, if it’s intermittent, there will be a ball game and a fireworks show here,” Dennis said.

