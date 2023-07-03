‘Tri-Stars and Stripes’ launched in Tennessee to support vets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee has launched a new council called the “Tri-Stars and Stripes.”

“Tri-Stars and Stripes: The Governor’s Council for Service Members, Veterans and Their Families” is aimed at supporting former service members, the state says.

“As we gather with friends and family to celebrate our great nation this Independence Day, we must also remember that freedom is not free – it has been hard-won and hard-kept by veterans and members of our armed forces,” said Gov. Lee. “These brave men and women deserve our highest respect and strongest support, and today, I’m signing an executive order that will continue our work to make Tennessee the best state in the nation for service members, veterans and their families to thrive.”

The state says the council, which was reconstituted from an existing council, will have 13 members and will:

Increase coordination between all state agencies related to military and veterans

Ensure collaboration of key public and private military and veterans programs

Promote Tennessee as the best state in the nation for military and veterans by pursuing strategic initiatives to enhance their quality of life

The state says that the council will submit a strategic plan to Lee by January 1, 2024, and will continue to provide key updates and recommendations to benefit service members, veterans, and their families.

Watch the governor’s announcement video below:

The council that was reconstituted through Executive Order 102 was called the “Governor’s Council for Armed Forces, Veterans, and Their Families.”

