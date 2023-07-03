Where to go for last minute firework sales

Doing some last minute firework shopping for the Independence Day holiday?















Deco Fireworks, in Lexington is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. during weekdays and is located near at 4100 US-412 in Lexington.

They are selling artillery, multi-aerial, snap and pops, and sparklers, with a free item for the kids this year they’ll be featuring the Dogfather.

Since COVID-19, Deco Fireworks has noticed the increase in families coming in to shop.

“Ever since COVID happened…fireworks has became more of a tradition. I think everyone was locked in and they started doing that since they couldn’t come on vacation. And now it kind of stuck and we’ve seen a lot more families since previous years,” said Erin Burhmann, the Store Manager at Deco Fireworks.

Deco will be open on the Fourth of July holiday from 8 a.m. until midnight, and on July 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In between Madison and Crockett counties, Capital Fireworks is selling towers, cakes, Roman candles, snap pops, and sparklers.

This year, they will be featuring Silent Fountains and the Poopy Puppy, which has became a popular selling item.

"2020, we sold out early on the Fourth. The past two years we have been a little bit more prepared, so we have not quite sold out. We should have most of our inventory through the Fourth," said Andrew Simmons, the Tent Operator for Capital Fireworks. Capital Fireworks will be open until July 5. They can be found at southwest side of Jimmy Mann Evans Highway.