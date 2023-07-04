First ever boat parade held during Festival of the Lakes

In a remarkable display of community spirit and patriotism, the Festival of the Lakes event and the first-ever boat parade took place at Beech Lake in Lexington.

Beech Lake was teeming with people, indulging in the fun and activities offered by the festival. Attendees swam, savored the delectable food from festival vendors, and celebrated Independence Day in a grand exhibition of unity and pride.

As the boat parade commenced, adorned boats gracefully sailed on Beech Lake, showcasing awe-inspiring designs inspired by the essence of freedom and the American spirit.

From breathtaking patriotic displays to imaginative themes, each boat garnered considerable attention and admiration from both judges and onlookers. Holly Myracle, one of the judges for the boat parade, expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to judge.

“It’s very exciting. The Festival of the Lakes is always a great time. It’s something we feel our small town does very well, and we love to support our community while also celebrating our country and small town,” Myracle said.

Another judge, Sandra Jones, shared the inspiration behind the boat parade, which originated as a suggestion to the Henderson County Chamber.

“They seemed to like it, and we’ve known of other boat parades that have been very successful, and we hope that this will grow into an annual event with more participating boats and possibly a lighted boat parade in the future,” Jones said.

The festivities will conclude with a thirty-minute fireworks show.

“Even the sunset before the fireworks. There is nothing more peaceful than a sunset on Beech Lake, and then you have the spectacular fireworks once it turns dark,” Myracle said.

There is still time to visit Lexington and enjoy the festival. Live music will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the fireworks at 9 p.m.

