GALLERY: City of Martin opens 50-year-old time capsule

MARTIN, Tenn. — Fifty years of Martin history has been unearthed.

















At the City of Martin’s Centennial Celebration 50 years ago, a time capsule was buried at the CE Weldon Building in downtown Martin.

Brad Thompson, the Director of Economic and Community Development for the City of Martin, said it was buried on July 4, 1973 with the plan to be opened July 4, 2023.

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige hosted the opening on Tuesday, commencing the city’s sesquicentennial celebration.

Inside the capsule were letters and photos from churches about members of their congregation, along with letters for Martin businesses.

“So there were several letters that were addressed and written to certain businesses and entities, like the hospital here, to be opened by them,” said Thompson.

Also inside was a baseball that was signed by Martin’s mayor at the time, an alderman, and St. Louis Cardinals baseball players.

“The celebration crew went to the St. Louis Cardinals ballgame, threw out the ceremonial first pitch and were recognized at the stadium that day,” Thompson said.

Some of those who were there 50 years ago were also there for the opening, including current Martin Mayor Randy Brundige.

“It feels great. I was here for the 100 celebration, and that was 50 years ago. And, you know, I am glad I am still here. I’ve gone through and seen Martin change a lot in that 50 years and that’s what I am proud of,” he said.

Brundige brought up downtown improvements, new businesses, fiber optics to homes, the University of Tennessee at Martin and more.

“The community has grown. The university here is strong. Our businesses are thriving. I encourage everyone to come out and visit the City of Martin. Go through our exhibit, learn about the history here, get some great food, and do some shopping while you’re here,” Thompson said.

The town will also celebrate with free fireworks for the community at 8:30 p.m.

The fireworks show will be at Martin Recreation Complex on 8457 Highway 45E, South.

It is recommended to bring food, drinks, and chairs for the whole family.

Find more local news here.