Isolated Shower & Storm Chances Continue this Week

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

There will be some isolated showers and non severe storms popping up across West Tennessee late this evening and tonight. Lightning, brief heavy rain and some wind gusts will be possible with any activity the pops tonight. Just be weather aware tonight if you head out to catch the fireworks. Storm chances linger in the forecast this week but our overall severe weather threat looks low. Temperatures will also be cooler this week compared to last week. Catch the full forecast details right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and a few showers and storms could pop up after sunset. Most of us will not encounter these storms tonight, but the ones that do pop up could go up quickly. Lightning, brief heavy rain and some gusty winds could occur with any of these storms, so please keep an eye to the sky and stay weather aware if you are heading out to check on the fireworks shows. Severe weather seems unlikely but cannot be ruled out. The winds will be calm for the most part overnight. Lows will fall down to the upper 60s for most of us by sunrise on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

A stationary front will lift to the north of us on Wednesday and that will bring a light breeze out of the southwest. The front could also trigger some showers and storms as well but most of the severe weather on Wednesday will stay west of the Mississippi River.

Skies will be partly cloudy in general and highs will reach the low 90s. It will be a bit humid with a heat index approaching 100° at times, especially in our western counties. Wednesday night lows will drop down to the low 70s.

THURSDAY:

A cold front will approach from the west and clip us on Thursday. This will bring a chance for a few showers and storms as well. We are not expecting severe weather but a couple gusty storms could develop into the evening hours. Expect partly cloudy skies on Thursday with winds changing from the southwest to the northwest by Thursday night. Thursday highs will reach the upper 80s and Thursday night lows will drop off to around 70°.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be a mostly dry day. Depending on where the front stalls out will determine if we squeeze out a few showers or storms on Friday but chances as of now look lower than 20%. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday and the winds will come out of the northeast helping to keep the humidity down a tad as well. Friday highs will reach the upper 80s and Friday night lows will fall down to the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND:

Another storm system with an attached stationary front look to impact our weather for the upcoming weekend. The forecast is a little challenging given the nature of stationary boundaries but we are expecting rain and storm chances both days this weekend. Highs this weekend look to be around 90° with lows around 70°. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and the winds will come out of the west for most of the weekend. The set up does not look likely for severe weather but we will be monitoring the forecast situation as the week progresses.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to stay near normal this week as a stationary front and a cold front will try to keep the heat in check. There is a chance for showers and storm each day this week but our overall severe weather threat will be minimal, but be sure to stay weather aware just in case a few storms become strong. We need the rain as the drought situation is slowly becoming an issue across West Tennessee. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

