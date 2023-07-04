Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Henderson County

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Henderson County.

According to both the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Henderson County sheriff, the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Ables Lane.

The sheriff says the incident involved two deputies and that the TBI has taken the lead in the investigation.

There is currently no word on injuries of any of the parties involved.

The TBI says the investigation is on-going.

