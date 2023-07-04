Parade marks annual celebration in Dyer

DYER, Tenn. — One town celebrated not only the 4th of July, but also held an annual parade.









Dyer celebrated its 39th Dyer Station Celebration Tuesday morning.

Organizers say this year had the biggest turnout the county has seen.

The celebration included a high school marching band, Cub Scouts, and numerous Jeeps. Participants in the parade tossed candy to the kids.

This week-long celebration will conclude with their fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Find more local news here.